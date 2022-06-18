Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 23,183 Shares of MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,183 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in MDH Acquisition were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDH opened at $9.79 on Friday. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

