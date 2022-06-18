Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Trims Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,556 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $52,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

