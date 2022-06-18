Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEPWU opened at $9.83 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

