Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 149,161 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RPTX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $555.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

