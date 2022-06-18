Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 149,161 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 149,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,898,819.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,564,774.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
RPTX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.50. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $555.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.92.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,866,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 197,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
