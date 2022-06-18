Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. Sells 21,694 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,201,000 after buying an additional 103,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

