Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick Buys 329,000 Shares

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,997,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NMRK opened at $9.48 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.