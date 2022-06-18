Engaged Capital Llc Sells 602,837 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of STKL opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.66. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $12.85.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
