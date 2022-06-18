Engaged Capital Llc Sells 602,837 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of STKL opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -143.80 and a beta of 1.66. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SunOpta by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 361,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

