Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Major Shareholder Sells $171,318,000.00 in Stock

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE PUK opened at $23.57 on Friday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,878,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 573,822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 30.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prudential by 701.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PUK. Societe Generale raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,450 ($17.60) to GBX 1,375 ($16.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($20.09) to GBX 1,685 ($20.45) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,475 ($17.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.81) to GBX 1,590 ($19.30) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,558.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

