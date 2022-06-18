Insider Buying: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Purchases $11,015,000.00 in Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NLOK stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

