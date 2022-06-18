Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.91.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.71. Carvana has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

