Insider Selling: Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,200,000 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.14.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

