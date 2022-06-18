Insider Buying: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Purchases $16,000,000.00 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 4,000,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 5,981.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 598,125 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

