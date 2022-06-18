Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

CCK opened at $92.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.28 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

