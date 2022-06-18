3,000 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $77.65 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

