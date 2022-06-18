Wexford Capital LP Takes $226,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.66.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

