Wexford Capital LP Invests $245,000 in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,525,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,775,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,006,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,815,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,645,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,476,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,836,000 after acquiring an additional 210,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

CPT opened at $128.58 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $125.17 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.63.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

