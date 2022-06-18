Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $311.51 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,887,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $311,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,963,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

