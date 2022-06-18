Wexford Capital LP Makes New $208,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.98.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

