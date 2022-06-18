20,000 Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,493,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 55,760 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,229,000.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

