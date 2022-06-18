Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $270,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $167.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $166.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.58.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
