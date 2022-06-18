5,707,818 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,707,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($58.33) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($60.42) to €56.00 ($58.33) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE:TTE opened at $51.30 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

