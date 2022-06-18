Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $296,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.85 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

