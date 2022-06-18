Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 74,423 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $277,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.56.

TSCO opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

