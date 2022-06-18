Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,196,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,506 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $304,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,955,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,722,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 468,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,028,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,333,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $101.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

