Pbra, Llc Sells 55,247 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 55,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,688,900.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71.

On Friday, June 10th, Pbra, Llc sold 100,253 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $3,240,176.96.

On Thursday, May 26th, Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62.

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Friday, March 18th, Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals to $32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

