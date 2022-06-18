Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 321,396 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,396 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $290,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.84 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.