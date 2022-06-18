Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.17

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.17 and last traded at $86.45, with a volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.15.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $110,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

