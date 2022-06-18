The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $27.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

