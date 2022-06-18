Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.21

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.21 and last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 2398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

COLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

