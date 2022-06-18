TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.09 and last traded at $93.27, with a volume of 1443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.47.

Specifically, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,199 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $122,214.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,239.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,166. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

