Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

DAR opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

