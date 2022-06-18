Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 69,302 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

