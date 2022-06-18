Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after acquiring an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $245,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

