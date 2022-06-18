SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,554 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.24. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29.

About SciPlay (Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

