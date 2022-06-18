Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $582.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $643.80 and a 200-day moving average of $753.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.