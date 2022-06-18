Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 310,310 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 224,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,402,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 278,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.