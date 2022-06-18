Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 86,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Radware by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 205,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of Radware stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $983.78 million, a PE ratio of 135.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.