Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $57,989.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Citi Trends stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

