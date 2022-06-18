Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

