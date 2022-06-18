Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,761.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,946.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.