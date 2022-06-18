Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 4,272 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.77.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $150.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.47 and a 12-month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,419 shares of company stock valued at $982,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

