Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 229,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,391,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,524,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -833.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

