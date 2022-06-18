Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys 110,093 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.75. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

