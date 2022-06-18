Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 67,945 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 67,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $87,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 704,236 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,129 and sold 26,547 shares valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

