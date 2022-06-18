Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 545,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,206 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.01. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.