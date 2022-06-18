Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 261,977 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares in the company, valued at $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock worth $1,619,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

