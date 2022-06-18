Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 54,024 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $122.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,045 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

