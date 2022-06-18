Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,788 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock opened at $236.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.20.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.85.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.