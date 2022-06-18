Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 687.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,581 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Argus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

