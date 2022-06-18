UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $66.42

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.42 and last traded at $66.45, with a volume of 916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $632,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,774.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,474 shares of company stock worth $3,301,880 in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.